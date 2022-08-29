Trump’s Lawyers Screw Him Over As DOJ Has Already Reviewed Classified Docs

The Justice Department said in a Monday filing that they have already completed their review of the documents that Trump wanted a special master to oversee.

The News: DOJ Says They Have Already Completed A Review Of Documents Taken From Mar-a-Lago

Politico reported:

The government indicated Monday that his demand — which came nearly two weeks after the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate — may have come too late.

….

The department indicated that the privilege review — conducted by a “filter team” designed to screen attorney-client information from investigators probing potential criminal violations related to national-security-related documents stored at Trump’s Florida residence — has been completed.

The review appears to have only sought to isolate any potential attorney-client privileged documents and left unaddressed Trump’s claims that some of the documents are covered by executive privilege.

Trump’s Bad Lawyers Waited Too Long To Request The Special Master

Donald Trump’s legal team let two weeks pass before they requested that a judge appoint a special master to oversee the documents. In those two weeks, the Justice Department completed its review of the documents.

If the special master was intended to be a stall tactic to slow the process down to buy Trump time until after the midterm election, it appears to have failed. The Justice Department has already reviewed the documents, which means that they won’t have to go to a special master to make requests for their investigation.

People around Trump have been concerned that his incompetent legal team would come back to haunt him, and that appears to be what happened on the motion to appoint a special master.

Donald Trump’s bad lawyers may have already cost him.

