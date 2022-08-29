Another Biden Victory: Gas Prices Fall For 76 Straight Days

Gas prices were the big issue early in the summer, but under President Biden, prices have fallen for 76 straight days.

The News: Gas Prices Now Average Under $4 A Gallon

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tweeted:

76 straight days of gas prices falling, per @AAAnews … 1 in 10 gas pumps now at $3.18 or lower, per @GasBuddyGuy https://t.co/bJgCZaYGp1 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) August 29, 2022

According to AAA, gas prices have fallen forty cents in the last month from $4.25 per gallon to $3.85 per gallon. Gas prices remain up seventy cents per gallon from where they were one year ago, but they have been down $1.86 per gallon since June 14, 2022. If gas prices continue to decrease at their current rate, the price of a gallon of gas will return to previous levels in less than two months.

Our View: Democrats’ Midterm Outlook Improves As Gas Prices Drop

There are many reasons for Democratic fortunes improving for the midterm election. The overturn of Roe and the backlash it provoked from voters has changed the electoral environment, but the improvement in gas prices should not be overlooked.

The pain at the pump was a driver of voter anger earlier in the summer. It was a constant reminder of the pandemic-inspired aftershock to the economy, but as gas prices have receded as an issue, Republicans and the media have stopped talking about it. There have been no more angsty stories featuring consumers at the gas station complaining about how expensive it is to fill up their tanks.

President Biden deserves credit for the turnaround in gas prices, and it is good to see his administration reminding the nation of its success.

Save Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements. Awards and Professional Memberships Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association