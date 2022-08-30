Josh Shapiro says DeJoy illegally slowed down the mail
  • Save
Posted on by Jason Easley

7 More Republican Officials Break With Trump And Endorse Josh Shapiro For Pennsylvania Governor

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro picked up the endorsements of another seven Republican officials who are bucking Donald Trump.

The News: 7 Pennsylvania Republican Officials Have Endorsed Josh Shapiro

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported:

Seven former GOP officials — including former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff and former Allegheny County state Rep. Jim Kelly — said they’ll support Mr. Shapiro, the state’s Democratic nominee, in the 2022 election.

….

“I dedicated my career in public service to upholding the rule of law and defending the Constitution,” Mr. Chertoff said in a statement. “Right now, we all have a responsibility to support candidates of whichever party who will stand up and defend our democracy. Although I am a long-standing Republican, I am deeply troubled by Doug Mastriano’s embrace of dangerous extremism.”

….

Other endorsers include former GOP state Reps. Mario Civera (Delaware County), David Heckler (Bucks County), Raymond Bunt Jr. (Montgomery County), Beverly Mackereth (York County) and J. Scot Chadwick (Bradford County).

Attorney General Shapiro has received endorsements from a total of 17 Pennsylvania Republican leaders who have crossed the aisle to support Josh Shapiro because they view Republican nominee Doug Mastriano as a threat to democracy in the Keystone State.

Shapiro has led Mastriano in the last six polls and his support is inching closer to the key 50% threshold. Members of both political parties regard Mastriano as too extreme for Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump will be coming to the state to hold an event that both Oz and Mastriano will attend, but if Republicans continue to cross over to support Shapiro, it won’t matter what Trump does or says in Pennsylvania.

  • Save
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap