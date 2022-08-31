Eric Swalwell Rips Ted Cruz For Inciting Threats Against Law Enforcement

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) called out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for attempting to incite threats against law enforcement.

Swalwell tweeted:

Threats against law enforcement are at an all time lie. As lawmakers we can either support law enforcement and condemn the threats. Or you can do what Ted Cruz just did, double down with lies about law enforcement and ensure there will be more threats. This is what Cruz wants. https://t.co/hplpE7J5Ep — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 31, 2022

Rep. Swalwell was correct. Republicans want the threats against law enforcement. Republicans are claiming to support law enforcement, but at the same time, they are attempting to poison the well and incite threats and violence against the FBI.

President Biden said during his speech in Pennsylvania that Republicans can’t claim to be a law and order party while also attacking law enforcement. Biden also asked Republicans which side they were on.

Ted Cruz and Republicans are hoping to ride a wave of Republican threats and anger to midterm election success. The Republican Party thinks that threatening the FBI is a get-out-the-vote tool.

Republicans appear to have no morals, decency, or respect for the country’s institutions. Sen. Cruz is an opportunist who doesn’t seem to care if his rhetoric gets FBI agents injured or killed.

Rep. Swalwell said it best. Republicans, like Ted Cruz, want threats to be made against the FBI.