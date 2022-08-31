Trump Attorney Pleads the Fifth in Front of Georgia Grand Jury

As one might expect, John Eastman found himself in an uncomfortable spot today as the man who was likely in the room as Donald Trump made his call to the Georgia Secretary of State, “I only need 11,700 votes, guys. Give me a break.” That might not have been good legal advice, just judging by Eastman’s answers in front of the Georgia grand jury today. From CNBC:

A lawyer who had pushed to overturn the 2020 election loss of then-President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in refusing to answer questions during an appearance Wednesday before a grand jury in Georgia, his attorneys said.

John Eastman also invoked protections under attorney-client privilege in refusing to answer at least some questions he was asked before the grand jury, which was convened as part of a criminal probe into the possibility of illegal interference in Georgia’s presidential election contest, his attorneys said.

As Trump once famously said:

“You see the mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

Well, there are situations where you don’t want to risk something being taken out of context but – yeah, usually you take the Fifth when you’re guilty and if you were the lawyer sitting beside Trump saying; “Just call them up and tell them you need votes, put a little heat on them…” you might want to consider the Fifth strongly.

But Eastman has known this was coming for some time.

