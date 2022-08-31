Trump Looks Guilty As DOJ Unveils Damning Evidence Of Classified Docs In His Desk

In a filing arguing against a special master, the Department of Justice argued that Trump moved, hid, and concealed top secret and classified documents.

Via: The New York Times:

Among the new disclosures in the 36-page filing were that the search yielded three classified documents in desks located inside Mr. Trump’s office, with more than 100 documents in 13 boxes or containers with classification markings in the residence, including some at the most restrictive levels.

….

Investigators developed evidence that “government records were likely concealed and removed” from the storage room at Mar-a-Lago “and that efforts were likely undertaken to obstruct the government’s investigation,” prosecutors wrote in the filing.

Trump knew that he had classified documents in his position. The documents were not kept in a storage room that the former president never saw. Trump had top secret and classified information in his office. He had classified information in his personal desk.

There has never been a more clear-cut case of criminality than Donald Trump having three classified files in his personal desk. The former president knew that the documents were in his residence, and he hid the documents from the federal government and lied to federal investigators.

The DOJ’s filing came in response to Trump’s motion. Trump set himself up for this, and each new filing contains more damning evidence against the failed former one-term president.