Karine Jean-Pierre Wrecks Kevin McCarthy With His Own Words

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre used Kevin McCarthy’s own words against him after McCarthy claimed that Biden doesn’t understand the soul of America.

Video:

The White House Press Secretary said in response to McCarthy:

So let me say a few things about the response to Kevin McCarthy, it comes from himself. Like what he said. On January 6, after January 6, 2021, one week after the January 6 insurrection. I’m sorry January 13. You know he said the violence, destruction, and chaos we saw earlier was unacceptable. He said this on January 13, 2021. It was undemocratic, un-American. We all should stand united in condemning the mob together. Then he said the president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mobs and rioters speaking about the former president.

The president strongly agrees with Kevin McCarthy on the January 6 comments and the January 13, 2021, comments and does not find the comments that Kevin McCarthy made then to be divisive in the least but rather aligning about mainstream American values that we uphold the rule of law. Reject political violence and condemn violence against law enforcement. And that is what we are talking about. When we are talking about protecting our democracy. When we are talking about fighting our democracy. Those were the words of Kevin Mccarthy. And the president agreed with that Kevin McCarthy.

He agreed with the Kevin McCarthy of January 6. He agreed with the Kevin McCarthy of January 13 of 2021. What we hear from him, of course, is a change of heart.

Kevin McCarthy is a fraud. McCarthy went from blaming Donald Trump for the 1/6 attack to claiming that he said no such thing to then going silent after audio was revealed of him blaming Trump for the Capitol attack.

Minority Leader McCarthy has no credibility. It is absurd to believe that a person doesn’t even know what he stands for to attack the President Of The United States on the soul of America.

The red wave has vanished in part due to Kevin McCarthy, and if he wants to play these sorts of games, the White House seems willing to take him on.

Save Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements. Awards and Professional Memberships Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association