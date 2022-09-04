Kevin McCarthy blames Speaker Pelosi for Afghanistan
  • Save
Posted on by Jason Easley

Kevin McCarthy Claims Biden Is The Real Threat To The Soul Of America

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy claimed that President Biden, not MAGA fascists, is the real threat to the soul of America.

McCarthy tweeted:

McCarthy is the same person who was caught on recorded audio denouncing Trump for his role in the 1/6 attack during a call with House Republican leadership, so Kevin McCarthy has less than zero credibility.

The overturn of Roe has changed the midterm election, but Kevin McCarthy is still locked into running against Biden and inflation and borders. The election has shifted, but Kevin McCarthy is still running the same tired message.

No one outside of Donald Trump’s loyal base believes that Joe Biden is a threat to the soul of America. Unlike Trump, Joe Biden has stolen zero classified documents and led zero attempts to overthrow the United States government.

It is clear to the vast majority of Americans who the real threat is.

Kevin McCarthy knows the danger that Trump poses to America, but he continues to sell the nation out because he thinks carrying fascist water will make him the next Speaker of the House.

  • Save
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap