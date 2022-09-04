ABC’s Martha Raddatz Suggests Biden Used Hate Speech As Corporate Media Defends Fascists

ABC’s Martha Raddatz suggested that Biden used hate speech in remarks calling out the MAGA GOP as fascists.

Video:

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

RADDATZ: Whatever you said, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, which tracks hate speech, said after the Biden speech, there was a surge online in conversations that said Biden’s remarks singling out MAGA Republicans were interpreted as a declaration of war against conservatives and all the Trump voters.

BOTTOMS: Well, what I would say to that is that this is what this MAGA agenda has been all about. It’s been about distorting the truth. It’s been about misleading people. It’s been about putting out information that inflames (ph) people.

And I just encourage people, go to The White House website, WhiteHouse.gov, and read the speech for yourself.

I’ve read it multiple times and what I see in the speech, I see words of encouragement. I see optimism. I see a commander-in-chief who was calling out to all of us, no matter our political affiliation.

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: All of us? He wasn’t calling out to the MAGA supporters certainly. He mentioned them more than a dozen times and — as a threat to democracy.

Has the president essentially given up on those MAGA Republicans, some 70 million people?

Here Is What Biden Said During His Speech

This is a direct quote from the transcript of President Biden’s speech:

Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.



Now, I want to be very clear — very clear up front: Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology.



I know because I’ve been able to work with these mainstream Republicans.

Biden specifically said that not every Republican is a MAGA Republican, and not all Republicans embrace the extremist ideology, but Raddatz asked if Biden was giving up on every single Trump voter.

It is as if she didn’t read the speech and got a summary of it from watching Fox News.

Why Is The Corporate Media Supporting Fascism?

The corporate media appears to be supporting MAGA fascism for one reason. The nation’s biggest media corporations have seen their profits plummet since Donald Trump left office. Trump elevated corporate media outlets, and a majority living in fear and terror was very good for the nation’s largest media companies.

Without Trump, these companies aren’t making as much money, so they need to bring Trump back.

The thirst for higher profits is why the broadcast networks like ABC did not cover the speech and deemed it “political.”

The corporate media is defending fascism because they think it will make them more money if Trump comes back, but if the First Amendment goes away, they do too, so corporate media could be both enabling the destruction of democracy and their own demise.

