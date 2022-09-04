Washington GOP US Senate Candidate Tiffany Smiley Refuses To Say Biden Was Legitimately Elected

US Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) refused to say when asked multiple times that Joe Biden was legitimately elected.

Video:

Transcript via CNN’s State Of The Union:

BASH: The point that President Biden was making is, election integrity is also a cornerstone of democracy. And it’s a concern shared by some in your party, that the idea that there are election deniers that are sowing doubt about what happened in 2020. So, let’s just drill down on this question. Simply yes or no, do you

believe that Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square?

SMILEY: Yes. He’s our president, yes.

And, to be clear I think, in 2016, Hillary Clinton had concerns. Stacey Abrams had concerns. This is an issue on both sides of the aisle. This isn’t a Democrat or Republican issue. We need to protect the integrity of our elections. They need to be easy to cheat — or hard to cheat and easy to vote.

BASH: Right.

SMILEY: That is very clear.

BASH: And let me ask. I’m going to ask you about that in a second, but you said…

SMILEY: And that’s for both sides of the aisle. This is not a divisive — yes.

BASH: You said that President Biden is our president. Was he fairly elected, legitimately elected?

SMILEY: Yes, Joe Biden is our president.

And, look, my campaign has been so successful because, from day one, I am focused on the endorsement of the voters of Washington state and delivering results. I care about the people of Washington state. That’s who I’m fighting for….

BASH: OK. You didn’t say that he was legitimately elected. I just want to give you one chance to say that, or — and if you are comfortable with your answer, we will move on.

SMILEY: Yes, I think I made it clear.

Republican candidates know that being an election denier does not play well in general elections, so they have invented a dodge where they acknowledge the Biden presidency but will not say that he was legitimately elected.

It would significantly change the tone of Smiley’s campaign if her slogan was I’m just a new mom who believes the 2020 election was stolen.

Each time a Republican refuses to acknowledge that Biden was legitimately elected, they attempt to delegitimize the election process.

Sen. Patty Murray (D) is likely to win the Washington Senate election, but Smiley is an example of another bad MAGA candidate that is ruining the GOP’s hopes of winning back the Senate majority.

