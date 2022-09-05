Trump Appointed Judge Grants Special Master And Orders Halt To Doc Use In DOJ Criminal Investigation

Trump federal judge Aileen Cannon granted Trump’s request for a special master and order the DOJ to halt its use of seized classified materials in the criminal investigation.

The order:

Full order here: https://t.co/GEYr4dOGmY — Chris “Subscribe to Law Dork!” Geidner (@chrisgeidner) September 5, 2022

The order states:

The Court hereby authorizes the appointment of a special master to review the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege. Furthermore, in natural conjunction with that appointment, and consistent with the value and sequence of special master procedures, the Court also temporarily enjoins the Government from reviewing and using the seized materials for investigative purposes pending completion of the special master’s review or further Court order. This Order shall not impede the classification review and/or intelligence assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

There is a load of problems with this order. One of the biggest ones is that the judge opened the door to Trump’s bogus claim of executive privilege. The fact that the documents can’t be used in the criminal investigation is a massive problem because the documents are the reason for the criminal investigation.

The order is a joke issued by a federal judge who is corrupt, incompetent, or both. The DOJ will appeal, but the majority of federal judges on the appeals court are Trump appointees.

These are the consequences of Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump rigging the federal judiciary. The Cannon ruling is a reminder that while the Supreme Court is the biggest problem, the federal judiciary has been corrupted and must be reformed.

Save Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements. Awards and Professional Memberships Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association