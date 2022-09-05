Trump Tries To Overthrow The Government In Response To Special Master Ruling

Facebook

Trump responded to being granted a special master by one of his appointees by demanding that the 2020 election results be changed so that he can return to the White House.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Now that the FBI and DOJ have been caught in a massive and determinative Election Rigging Scam, are they going to change the results of the 2020 Presidential Election? They should!!!”

Election rigging scam? Trump thinks that the search of Mar-a-Lago because he stole classified documents is a plot to rig the 2024 election.

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, and that loss bothers him every single day of his life. It follows him around during his every waking moment.

Trump’s life and legacy are defined by the fact that he lost on the biggest election stage in the entire world.

The former president knows deep down inside that he can’t win with the voters, so he keeps looking for ways to be restored to power without the consent of a majority of the governed.

As President Biden honors workers on this Labor Day and makes the holiday about others, Donald Trump is still trying to overthrow the government because inhabiting the Oval Office might be his only ticket out of criminal prosecution peril.