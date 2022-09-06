Fox News Producer Warned Network Not To Put Judge Jeanine On The Air Due To Election Lies

Facebook

The Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit has uncovered evidence that the network was by a producer not to put Judge Jeanine back on the air due to election lies.

NPR reported:

The November 2020 email from an anguished Fox News news producer to colleagues sent up a flare amid a fusillade of false claims.

The producer warned: Fox cannot let host Jeanine Pirro back on the air. She is pulling conspiracy theories from dark corners of the Web to justify then-President Donald Trump’s lies that the election had been stolen from him. The existence of the email, confirmed by two people with direct knowledge of it, is first publicly disclosed by NPR in this story. Fox News declined to comment.

If Fox News knew that on-air talent was spreading election lies and kept them on the air despite being warned that what they were allowing to be broadcast was false, it could be evidence that will lead to the Murdochs being forced to pay damages to Dominion Voting Systems.

Dominion is Fox News, Trump campaign lawyers, and others for spreading lies about the voting machines after Trump lost the 2020 election.

Fox News has settled lawsuits, like the one brought by Seth Rich’s family, in the past, but none have the size and potential to damage the network like the Dominion suit.

The Murdochs can’t write a check to make this one go away. The case has been described as all-out legal warfare, and Dominion has the resources to go toe to toe with them, so if Fox News knew that its on-air talent was lying and still left them on the air, the Murdochs could lose a whole lot of money.