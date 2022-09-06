Hillary Clinton Angrily Tweets that Her Emails Do Not Compare to Trump’s Breach

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

She should be angry. The Right has used Hillary Clinton as a punching bag going back 30 years now. So when Trump faces trouble far more serious than any president, much more so than Nixon, the Right turns to Hillary Clinton (Again) and lays Trump’s issues at her feet. Well, Clinton is sick of it:

I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails… As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a “Clinton Standard." The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 6, 2022

There is also the fact that the Right still chants “lock her up” over the emails without any sense of irony.

The use of Hillary Clinton as “the standard” goes even deeper and more insidiously. Lindsey Graham used this “Clinton Standard” to essentially greenlight riots in the streets as an “obvious” response to charging Trump. From CNBC:

“What I tried to do was state the obvious…”

“… Here’s what I said, The raid on [former] President Trump’s home, the likely nominee for 2024, better bear some fruit here, If it’s just about mishandling classified information, we’ve had a standard set when it came to Hillary Clinton.”

As Hillary says, there is no “standard,” at least no comparable standard. Indeed the Washington Post outlined James Comey’s four-part test for not prosecuting Hillary and compared the situation to Trump. Trump came out poorly, while Hillary was rightfully not prosecuted. To use but one example of the differences:

As mentioned earlier, Trump resisted returning these documents. He didn’t return them even after one of his attorneys agreed last year that they should be returned. His attorney also signed a document in June stating that all documents marked as classified had been returned, according to the Times. And the government cited the likelihood that it would find evidence of obstruction to obtain the search warrant.

But Hillary:

As for Clinton, she testified to Congress about her private email server as part of the Benghazi hearings. She sat with the FBI in a voluntary interview for more than three hours. She also turned over tens of thousands of emails.

Meanwhile, Trump is asserting that the case needs a “special master” as he asserts “executive privilege,” once again trying to hide, whereas Clinton was forthcoming.

Oh, and – yes, of course, Trump was holding Top-Secret/SCI documents in his office and in a pool storage area. These are documents that have been called the “crown jewels,” the most secret information on earth. Even nuclear documents have been mentioned, materials that could command quite a price on the open market. There is that, too.

Hillary Clinton should be mad. She doesn’t tweet much. Evidently, she is angry.