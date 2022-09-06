Ted Cruz Is Brainstorming How To Cost The GOP More Elections By Overturning Biden’s Student Loan Plan

Facebook

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that he is brainstorming with a top litigator on how to get the Supreme Court to overturn Biden’s student loan plan.

Cruz told reporters:

Cruz said he and the litigator have been "brainstorming" what would be the most effective approach to SCOTUS on overturning debt cancelation — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) September 6, 2022

Ted Cruz apparently spent his August recess trying to figure out more ways for Republicans to lose more elections in the future. There is no public outcry for Biden’s student loan to be overturned. Just as there was no great public outcry for Roe v. Wade to be overturned.

If Biden’s student loan plan were overturned, it would motivate voters to show up and vote. It would be a smaller version of the Roe effect.

Republicans need to attract more younger voters, so Ted Cruz decides to try to take away one of their victories on a critical issue. Sen. Cruz has some of the worst political instincts that one will ever see. If he were trying to hold office in a state other than Texas, would struggle to win an election. Ted Cruz is consistently a one-person factory of bad ideas that will cost Republicans elections for years to come.