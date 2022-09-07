Barack Obama Reminds America That We’re Better Off With Biden

Facebook

Former President Barack Obama took a few moments at the White House portrait unveiling to tell America that it is better off with Biden.

Video of Obama:

Former President Obama said:

Someone once said if you are looking for a friend in Washington, get a dog. Our family was lucky enough to have two wonderful dogs. But I was even luckier to have a chance to spend eight years working day and night with a man who became a true partner and a true friend. Joe, it is now America’s good fortune to have you as president.

You have guided us through some perilous times. You have built on and gone beyond the work we all did together to expand healthcare, to fight climate change, to advance social justice, and to promote economic fairness. Thanks to your decency, and thanks to your strength, maybe most of all, thanks to your faith in our democracy and the American people, the country’s better off than when you took office. And we should all be deeply grateful for that.

Leave it to the former president who always seemed to have the ability to see the big picture to remind the nation of the forest while Republicans focus on trees.

If the question of the 2024 election is are you better off than you were four years ago, President Biden will win a second term. His presidency has been historic for the dizzying number of accomplishments that he has achieved in less than two years.

The inflation issue is holding down his approval ratings, but if the choice in 2024 for voters is between President Biden and Donald Trump, Biden is likely to win.