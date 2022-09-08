Trump Gets A Look At His Potential Future As Steve Bannon Faces 5-15 Years In Prison

Facebook

If convicted, the New York charges against Steve Bannon could result in a prison sentence of 5-15 years.

The New York Times reported:

The indictment, unsealed Thursday morning, charges Mr. Bannon with two felony counts of money laundering, two counts of conspiracy and a felony count of scheming to defraud in connection with his work with We Build the Wall Inc., a nonprofit fund-raising operation established to help fulfill Mr. Trump’s promise to construct a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

If Mr. Bannon is convicted, and a judge imposes the maximum sentence on the most serious charge, he could face five and 15 years in prison. We Build the Wall itself was also charged.

Bannon has surrendered himself to authorities. He already faces jail time after he was convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a 1/6 Committee subpoena.

Steve Bannon likely avoided federal prison on the exact charges because Trump pardoned him as he left office. In New York, no presidential pardon or White House help will be available to Bannon. If he is convicted, a future potential Republican president won’t be able to get him out of jail.

Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, and Trump are all the focus of criminal investigations or prosecutions, as justice is finally coming for what could be the most criminal operation ever to occupy the White House.