Republicans Could Be Doomed As 67% Of Independents Don’t Want Trump To Run

According to a new poll, 67% of Independents don’t want Trump to run in 2024, which could make it impossible for Republicans to win if he is their nominee in 2024.

NPR reported on a new NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist Poll:

Sixty-seven percent of independents said they do not want Trump to run again, while just 28% said they do. In 2020, Trump lost independents and lost the election. In 2016, Trump fared better with the group, but throughout his presidency and afterward he suffered with them and has never regained them.

…

Overall, 61% of survey respondents said they don’t want Trump to run again, largely unchanged from just after the 2020 election that Trump lost. A lot has transpired since then, and it shows just how locked in Americans’ views are of Trump.

In fact, when respondents were asked if they would want Trump to run again, even if he is charged with a crime, the percentage saying no only increased marginally to 65%. That’s within the margin of error.

There are not enough Republicans in the country for the GOP to run a nominee who appeals strictly to the base. Republicans need a nominee who can pull in Independents and perhaps conservative Democrats. Donald Trump is not that nominee.

The GOP’s biggest problem is that Trump has a lock on the party’s base. Sixty-one percent of Republicans want him to run again. The emerging scenario is that the former president runs again, wins the Republican nomination, and is completely unelectable against Joe Biden.

Republicans can only steal an election if it is close.

A third Trump candidacy could result in a Democratic blowout and render Trump’s efforts to steal the election pointless.

Voters can help democracy by ensuring that election deniers do not get into power in crucial swing states in 2022. Republicans may have no shot at the White House with Trump as their nominee if the election is on a fair playing field in two years.