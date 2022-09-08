Trump’s Staff Issue Ghostwritten Phony Statement About The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

Facebook

Trump’s staff posted a ghostwritten statement that tried to make Donald Trump sound like a normal human being after Queen Elizabeth II died.

Here is the statement that was not from Trump:

Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief. Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world.

However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women. Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!

Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people. May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care.

It was quickly pointed out the difference in Trump’s recent posts.

NBC News’s Ben Collins tweeted:

I like how we're supposed to believe these are both written by the same guy, back to back. pic.twitter.com/f25xPMLj4s — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 8, 2022

It has become common knowledge that anytime Trump sounds like a sort of normal person the former president did not write those posts.

For at least the last four years, staffers have been writing Trump’s tweets and trying to copy his style.

Joe and Jill Biden issued a statement from the heart about Queen Elizabeth that was believable as the thoughts and feelings of the Bidens, but the “statement” from Trump was total nonsense that should not fool anyone.

The same Donald Trump who fell asleep on Queen Elizabeth II definitely did not write that statement.