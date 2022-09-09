58% Of Americans And 25% Of Republicans Say MAGA Is A Threat To Democracy

Facebook

A new poll found that 58% of Americans and 25% of Republicans think MAGA is a threat to US democracy.

Reuters reported on the latest Reuters/Ipsos Poll:

Fifty-eight percent of respondents in the two-day poll – including one in four Republicans – said Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement is threatening America’s democratic foundations.

…

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 60% of Republicans don’t think Trump’s MAGA movement represents the majority of the party.

MAGA Republicans Have To Try To Steal Elections Because They Can’t Win

The reason why MAGA Republicans are always trying to cheat in elections is that there aren’t enough of them to win. The Republican Party is not one hundred percent MAGA. If a quarter of the GOP is not MAGA, the door is open for Democrats to build a left-center governing coalition, which it could be argued is what President Biden has done. Biden has gotten lots of bipartisan legislation passed by making proposals that appeal to both Democrats and non-MAGA Republicans.

The majority of Republicans don’t think that MAGA and by extension Trump, represent them. MAGA is a faction in American politics that is both violent and dangerous. The attack on the Capitol was proof of that, and most of America is rejecting MAGA.