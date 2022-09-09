Doug Mastriano Busted Praying With Christian Nationalists For Trump’s Coup

Facebook

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano was caught praying for Trump’s coup with Christian Nationalists on video.

Mastriano has denied being a Christian Nationalist or having any affiliation with the extremist group, but the video tells a different story:

According to Rolling Stone, Mastriano prayed, “I pray that… we’ll seize the power that we had given to us by the Constitution, and as well by You, providentially. I pray for the leaders also in the / government, God, on the Sixth of January that they will rise up with boldness.”

Doug Mastriano prayed for the government to be overthrown and democracy toppled, and he is currently the Republican nominee to be the next governor of Pennsylvania.

Mastriano is too extreme to be the governor of Pennsylvania, and he is lying to the people of the Commonwealth about his far-right extremist ties. Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro leads the governor’s race by roughly seven points.

Mastriano isn’t fooling Pennsylvanians, and the video doesn’t lie. If Doug Mastriano were elected governor, both Pennsylvania, and American democracy would be in jeopardy.