DOJ Subpoenas Stephen Miller And Dozens Of Trump Associates In Fake Elector And Fraud Investigations

Stephen Miller was among the more than a dozen Trump associates who were subpoenaed by the DOJ in connection with investigations into fake electors and fundraising fraud.

The New York Times reported:

Brian Jack, the final White House political director under Mr. Trump, and Stephen Miller, Mr. Trump’s top speechwriter and a senior policy adviser, were among more than a dozen people connected to the former president to receive subpoenas from a federal grand jury this week.

The subpoenas seek information in connection with the Save America political action committee and the plan to submit slates of electors pledged to Mr. Trump from swing states that were won by Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the 2020 election. Mr. Trump and his allies promoted the idea that competing slates of electors would justify blocking or delaying certification of Mr. Biden’s Electoral College win during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

The fake elector scheme and the Save America PAC fundraising investigation are being conducted by two separate grand juries in Washington, DC.

The DOJ also subpoenaed junior Trump staffers who are unlikely to have the financial resources to put up a legal fight, so that makes them likely to talk and tell federal investigators what they saw and potentially participated in.

Stephen Miller’s involvement in potentially multiple illegal schemes for Trump should not come as a surprise.

Jack is both an adviser to Trump and Kevin McCarthy. The House Minority Leader and other House Republicans have had nothing to say about the new developments.

The Justice Department appears to methodically working its way to the top of the criminal operation. At the top of the plots, the DOJ is likely to find Donald Trump.

Each investigation is probably leading to the small group of people who planned and attempted to carry out a coup while raising nearly a quarter billion dollars from the big lie.

The person who was running this entire potentially criminal enterprise was Donald Trump.