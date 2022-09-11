On 9/11 Hillary Clinton Puts MAGA In Its Place

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton urged America to reject MAGA which she called a loud, determined, vocal minority.

Video:

CNN’s Dana Bash asked Hillary Clinton, “Just listening to that, it is such a striking reminder of how all of America’s elected officials really generally put party aside and came together after those attacks. Would that be possible today?”

Former Sec. of State Clinton answered:

Well, I hope that it will be. I give president Biden a lot of credit for trying to continue to reach out to people while still sounding the alarm about the threats to our democracy. I remember very well two days after I gave that interview being in the oval office with then President Bush who asked me what we needed. I told him we needed $20 billion to rebuild New York. He said you’ve got it. He was good to his word. There were all kinds of political conversations about that, but he never wavered.

And I wish now that people would come together behind President Biden who is doing an amazing job trying to rebuild our manufacturing sector, trying to deal with climate change, expand health care, all the other things including trying to do something about gun violence, that the vast majority of Americans approve of. So we are in a funny position, Dana, because there’s a small but very vocal, very powerful, very determined minority who wants to impose their views on all the rest of us. It’s time for everybody regardless of party to say, no, that’s not who we are as America.

It is not a coincidence that Hillary Clinton spoke about a loud minority trying to impose its views and change America on the anniversary of the worst foreign terror attack ever carried out on US soil.

MAGA carried out the attack on the Capitol which was the worst domestic terror attack on American soil in the nation’s history.

This is not to suggest that anyone who supports MAGA is a terrorist. They are not, but Trump has embraced and emboldened a violent right-wing minority that is out to impose its views and change America.