Marjorie Taylor Greene Melts Down As The Law Comes For Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon being charged with fraud in New York has triggered Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Greene tweeted:

If Steve Bannon had raised money for mastectomies and castration of 14 year olds, the regime would have made him a hero. But instead Bannon cares about America first and the Democrats only care about sexualizing our children. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 11, 2022

Steve Bannon is accused of stealing from and defrauding the supporters of Donald Trump. A reasonable person would not want people like that in their political party.

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks the charges against Bannon in New York are some Democratic plot to cover up mastectomies and castrations. She doesn’t have a point and what she is saying seems to be some broken Qanon mashup, but the overall impression is that crime is a feature, not a bug, in the MAGA GOP.

Why does Rep. Greene get so upset when members of her extremist movement are charged with crimes?

It is almost as if she worries that law enforcement is coming for her next.

The Biden administration is not a regime. It is a democratically elected government. Also, the prosecution is not a federal case against Steve Bannon, so Joe Biden has nothing to do with it.

Marjorie Taylor Greene shouldn’t be so upset about Steve Bannon’s prosecution. The fact that she is suggests more significant issues within the MAGA GOP.