John Oliver’s Takedown Of Liz Truss Shows Biden Is Getting It Right

Last Week Tonight’s John Oliver discussed the bleak state of the UK. The queen is dead, and the new Prime Minister was described as Margaret Thatcher if she were high on glue.

The Last Week Tonight host said, “I’m just going to say this and you may not like it, but it doesn’t make it any less true. The nicest thing the queen ever did for anyone was die the week that woman became Prime Minister because for just a week, she’s not going to be getting justifiably destroyed for answers like that. Look, things are pretty bleak in the UK right now, This f—ing guy (King Charles) is about to be on all the money, morning TV is basically the Hunger Games, but don’t worry Britain, your future is now securely in the hands of Dollar Store Leslie Knope.”

Republicans are trying to make the United States sound like hell on Earth before the midterm election, but the US is in really good shape compared to what is happening in the UK under conservative leadership.

President Biden has often said that the US is leading the world in the pandemic recovery, and he looks completely right because what is going on in the UK looks like a disaster compared to the relatively smooth sailing under the leadership of Biden and the Democrats in America.