Lindsey Graham Press Conference Backfires Into A Campaign Ad For Democrats

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) promised that if Republicans take back the House and Senate, they will vote on a national abortion ban.

Graham said at a press conference announcing his 15-week abortion ban bill, “I look forward to the debate. I look forward to the vote. If we take back the House and Senate, I can assure you we’ll have a vote on our bill. If the Democrats are in charge, I don’t know if we’ll ever have a vote on our bill.”

Analysis: Lindsey Graham Just Got More Americans To Vote For Democratic Candidates

Sen. Graham doesn’t realize that many voters, especially young voters and women, see never getting a vote on his 15-week abortion ban bill as the goal. Republicans have made oodles of unforced errors during the 2022 election cycle, but Lindsey Graham holding a press conference to announce why Americans who care about personal liberty should vote for Democratic candidates could be one of the biggest.

Lindsey Graham could have introduced his bill in two months after the election. The fact that the South Carolina senator thinks that a federal ban taking away freedom from a majority of the population makes his party look mainstream is such an epic misfire that it is fair to question Graham’s grasp on reality.

Every House and Senate Democratic candidate across the country should thank Lindsey Graham for helping them win elections in November.