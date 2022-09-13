Lindsey Graham Makes Sure Republicans Don’t Win The Senate By Introducing National Abortion Ban

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Sen. Lindsey Graham has delivered for Democrats by planning to announce a national 15-week abortion ban.

Axios reported:

`Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) will announce plans for a new bill on national abortion restrictions Tuesday.

That’s according to an email from Graham’s office on Monday night saying he will hold a press conference with anti-abortion leaders on the introduction of the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.

Graham thinks he is making Republicans more mainstream by introducing a 15-week ban, but a national ban is not popular. A 15-week ban is more popular than fetal heartbeat bills, but that is not saying much.

Analysis: Lindsey Graham Hurts Republicans On Abortion

Lindsey Graham will put abortion on the ballot in every Senate race in America. In places like Pennsylvania, a pro-choice state, Graham just gave Democratic candidate John Fetterman a huge assist.

Abortion is the issue motivating voters to the polls. The last thing Republicans needed was to add fuel to the fire and motivate more voters to show up where abortion is not on the ballot.

Lindsey Graham thinks te is mainstreaming the Republican Party, but he is burying any chance they had of winning the Senate with this terrible move.