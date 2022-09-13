NY GOP Elections Commissioner Arrested For 12 Election Fraud Related Felonies

Facebook

The Republican Rensselaer County (NY) Board of Elections commissioner was arrested by the FBI for 12 felonies related to election fraud.

The Times Union reported:

Jason T. Schofield, the Republican Rensselaer County Board of Elections commissioner, was arrested outside his residence Tuesday morning by the FBI and charged with fraudulently obtaining and processing absentee ballots last year using personal information of at least eight voters without their permission, according to an indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court.

….

Elections portal to request absentee ballots on behalf of eight voters who had no interest in voting, did not request absentee ballots and didn’t know that Schofield was using their personal information to obtain the ballots. The indictment alleges Schofield “falsely certified” that he was the person requesting the ballot when he entered the voters’ names and dates of birth in the portal.

Schofield was charged with a dozen federal felonies related to unlawful possession and use of a means of identification.

Republicans talk about fraud and Democrats cheating, but they are the ones who continue to get arrested for election-related crimes. Donald Trump’s big lie about the election being stolen has given Republicans justification in their minds to cheat because Trump and their media have told them that Democrats are cheating.

Democrats aren’t cheating. The people who believe and act on Trump’s lies are paying the price for the failed former president’s refusal to admit that he lost the 2020 election.