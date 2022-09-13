Trump Had Classified FISA Intel On US Enemies

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Newly unsealed parts of the DOJ affidavit for the Mar-a-Lago search reveal that Trump had FISA-obtained intelligence at his private club.

Video:

Tom Winter of NBC News said on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House:

I think a couple of pieces of information here are new or at least new in the context of this search warrant affidavit that would be of interest. First off, we now know what was inside that red-welled envelope, specifically how the documents inside were marked.

Five were marked classified. 16 marked secret, 17 marked top secret. Then on those documents there were various markings, including some that appear to contain information that was derived from FISA sources, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. That’s surveillance that occurs electronically on foreign adversaries to the United States, as well as HCS, which is human information. That’s new information.

Trump Had Classified Intel About US Adversaries At Mar-a-Lago

There is no logical reason for a former president to have classified FISA-obtained intel about US adversaries at his private residence.

The presence of FISA-obtained intel suggests that Trump took secrets that he knew would be valuable to the nation’s enemies. Trump didn’t take these documents and potentially share them with others out of the kindness of his heart.

The odds are that Trump was careful with what he stole because he wanted to be paid.

If Donald Trump thought that he owned the documents, then he could do whatever he wanted with them, including selling them to the highest bidder.

The fact that Trump had FISA intel is very troubling, but it is also an arrow that provides the first hint of what Trump might have wanted to do with the classified documents.