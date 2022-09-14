Dr. Fauci Gets Ready For Retirement By Owning Rand Paul One Last Time

Facebook

At a hearing on the federal monkeypox response, Sen. Rand Paul played an edited clip to accuse Dr. Fauci of rejecting fundamental immunology, but Fauci was ready for the Kentucky senator.

Complete exchange between Sen. @RandPaul and Dr. Anthony Fauci at Monkeypox hearing. Sen. Paul plays @cspanwj clip of Dr. Fauci. Fauci: "That film that you showed was really taken out of context…Reuters fact-checked, looked at that…" Paul: "Actually, words don't lie." pic.twitter.com/d9tvNtli87 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 14, 2022

Sen. Paul used an edited clip of Fauci from 2004 to spread more misinformation about COVID-19 immunity.

Dr. Fauci responded:

That film that you showed is really taken out of context. I believe that was when someone called in who had a reaction to a vaccine, and asked me through a telephone in an interview who asked me if they should get vaccinated again, so it was in the context of someone who had a reaction.

As a matter of fact, Reuters fact-checked, looked at that, and said Fauci’s 2004 comments do not contradict his pandemic statements.

Paul went on to smear Fauci and suggest that he was taking kickbacks from vaccine manufacturers.

Dr. Fauci will soon be riding off into the private sector, and even though Rand Paul suggested that he will expose the truth when Republicans take back the Senate, Fauci was able to deliver one last public trouncing to one of the nation’s foremost spreaders of COVID misinformation.

Fauci got an early going away present by getting to own Rand Paul one last time.