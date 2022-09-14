Jen Psaki Says Trump Hugely Energizes Democrats

Facebook

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Trump is energizing Democrats for the midterms.

Video:

Psaki told MSNBC’s, Alex Wagner:

Nothing’s more of a driving and excitement factor for Democrats than Donald Trump. They love to be opposed to him. Independents don’t want to see another reign of Trump. And the more he engages in the race, the more he puts himself up there, the more it’s a reminder of what’s at stake to people.

And having Trump on the ballot is a hugely energizing factor in a lot of these races. I’ll also say, since he asked me about the midterms, that while I think a lot of Democrats are feeling better, as they should, there’s a long way to go here.

Trump is a driver of Democratic turnout. Democrats and anti-Trump Independents along with anti-Trump Republicans love to show up to beat him. It is correct that abortion is driving the surge in Democratic voter registration and turnout, but Republicans have also been damaged by Trump and his legal problems sucking the life out of the Republican midterm campaign.

Donald Trump also hurt Republicans by meddling in Republican Senate primaries and getting unelectable candidates nominated. Trump is an energizing factor for Democrats in the midterms, and his presence could increase the odds that Democrats keep Congress.