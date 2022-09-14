What Could Be The Most Important Debate Of The Midterm Will Happen On October 25 Between Fetterman And Oz

Facebook

The date has been set for the debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz that may help to determine control of the US Senate.

The Fetterman campaign announced that the debate will happen on October 25 and be televised in all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

The Fetterman campaign said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman’s campaign for U.S. Senate on Wednesday committed to a debate hosted by Nexstar Television. The debate will take place on October 25th and will be broadcast in nearly every Pennsylvania county, reaching the highest number of viewers, as Fetterman has pledged from the start. The debate will be available live on local network affiliates covering every Pennsylvania voter in all 67 Pennsylvania counties. Dr. Oz has already agreed to participate in the Nexstar debate.

….

The debate will take place in Harrisburg, and will air live on nine television stations serving the commonwealth: WPXI in Pittsburgh, WHTM in Harrisburg/Lancaster/Lebanon/ York, WPHL in Philadelphia, WTAJ in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE and WYOU in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, WJET and WFXP in Erie, and WYTV in Youngstown, OH. In addition, the debate will also be livestreamed on other Nexstar affiliates in adjacent states and markets, like New York, Elmira, Buffalo, and Washington, DC, to reach the highest number of Pennsylvanians in other overlapping markets.

The vast majority of Pennsylvanians vote early by mail, so the debate is likely to be Oz last chance to change the minds of voters as polling continues to show that Lt. Gov. Fetterman is maintaining a double digit lead.

If Oz has not made up ground on Fetterman by the time of the debate, look for Republicans and their super PACs to pull their money out of Pennsylvania and spend it on closer Senate races elsewhere in the country.

The open seat in Pennsylvania represents Democrats’ best shot at a pick up, and the Senate debate should have the eyes of the nation upon it.