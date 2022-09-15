The 1/6 Committee Now Has Secret Service Chats And Texts

Facebook

The 1/6 Committee has obtained chats and texts from the Secret Service related to the attack on the Capitol.

Bloomberg reported:

Texts or chat messages between Secret Service personnel on the day of US Capitol assault are included in a substantial tranche of additional material recently obtained by the House committee investigating the insurrection.

“It’s a combination of a number of text messages, radio traffic, that kind of thing. Thousands of exhibits,” Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who chairs the committee.

The 1/6 Committee had previously mentioned that they had other sources of information about the Secret Service’s activities and communions on and after 1/6.

The texts that the Trump-supporting members of the Secret Service destroyed are not likely to be recovered, and it remains to be seen if the evidence that has been turned over will provide enough information to fill in the blanks, but it looks like the Secret Service was not as successful at hiding their communications as they hoped.

The 1/6 Committee is gathering the evidence, but it is still unknown why the Secret Service illegally destroyed evidence and what it is that they were working so hard to make sure that the American people didn’t find out.

The next 1/6 Committee hearing on September 28th could shed light on both of these topics.