Prosecutor Sees Some Republicans Going To Prison For Trump Election Crimes

Fulton County, GA prosecutor Fani Willis said that she sees some people facing prison sentences for Trump’s Georgia election crimes.

The Washington Post reported:

The prosecutor investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to challenge the 2020 election results in Georgia said this week that her team has heard credible allegations that serious crimes have been committed and that she believes some individuals may see jail time.

“The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis told The Washington Post.

No decision will be made for months on whether there will be indictments — and, most notably, if Trump himself will face charges.

The number of high-profile people who are close to Trump that might be facing prison time includes Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani, several Georgia Republican elected officials, and Trump himself.

Fani Willis isn’t playing when it comes to violations of Georgia election law. Top Republicans including Trump himself are on audio trying to interfere in the election and get the results overturned.

Several of Donald Trump’s allies could end up behind bars because he insisted on trying to overturn the election results in Georgia.

It is impossible to see how Trump doesn’t get indicted. He is on a recorded call pressuring Georgia election officials to find him votes and overturn the election.

The Justice Department’s multipronged investigation of Trump is more comprehensive, but the clearest path to a conviction may run through Fulton County, Georgia.