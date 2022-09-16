New Poll Shows Republicans Are Sinking Fast On Abortion

Facebook

A new poll shows that abortion has negated many of the GOP advantages in the midterm election, and the Republican problems are getting worse.

Greg Sargent of The Washington Post summarized the NY Times/Sienna Poll results:

62 percent of registered voters oppose the decision overturning Roe v. Wade, while 30 percent support it.

…

52 percent of registered voters strongly oppose the ruling overturning Roe, vs. only 19 percent who strongly support it

57 percent of women strongly oppose the ruling, vs. 15 percent who strongly support it

62 percent of voters favor keeping abortion always or mostly legal, versus only 31 percent who think it should be mostly or always illegal.

Analysis: Republicans Are Failing To Change The Political Conversation Back To The Economy And Inflation

Republicans built their entire campaign around Biden, the economy, and inflation and have not been able to adjust their strategy as the political landscape has shifted. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposed national abortion ban has only worsened the situation as Republican candidates are now being asked if they would support Graham’s bill.

Democrats in Congress were out in front of the White House in response to the overturn of Roe, and they have consistently outperformed Biden’s approval ratings.

With nearly two months to go until Election Day, Republicans are attempting to hold on. There will be no red wave. If Republicans take back the House, their majority will be smaller than expected, and Democrats are looking good for maintaining or expanding their Senate majority.

By overturning Roe, the conservative Supreme Court majority has awakened choice voters and reshaped the midterm election.