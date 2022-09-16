Legal Experts Explode Over Judge Cannon’s Terrible Ruling For Trump

Facebook

Legal experts expressed their contempt and disgust as they called Judge Cannon’s ruling for Trump terrible.

Here is George Conway on CNN:

Conway: This ruling is absolutely a disgrace. And I don't think it's going to take very much to overturn it. Barr told The New York Times that the original motion by Trump's lawyers was a crock of

shit, a crock of shit. This opinion is worse than that.. pic.twitter.com/Y9eHVrQTZ6 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 16, 2022

Conway said, “This ruling is absolutely a disgrace. And I don’t think it’s going to take very much to overturn it. Bill Barr told The New York Times that the original motion by Trump’s lawyers was a crock of sh*t, a crock of sh*t. This opinion is worse than that.”

Barbara McQuade pointed out that Cannon rejected the idea that documents labeled classified are actually classified, “Instead, she completely rejected that argument. And even said something that I found really disturbing, which was, the mere fact that these documents have classified markings does not mean they are classified. She also rejected an un-refuted affidavit that was submitted to the FBI’s director of counterintelligence. There is no contrary evidence to suggest that what he is saying is false when he says that the criminal investigation is inextricably intertwined with the national security assessment.”

Video of McQuade:

Barbara McQuade and Melissa Murray say that the one bright spot in the Judge Cannon ruling for Trump is that she stuck to the DOJ's deadline and told the special master to review the classified documents first so that the investigation into Trump can continue. pic.twitter.com/es6pTwFPLV — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 16, 2022

Glenn Kirschner tweeted:

Judge Cannon just proved how dangerous the Trump/McConnell degradation of the federal judiciary is. She actually said she doesn’t accept that the documents bearing classified markings are classified documents. Echoes of Trump: “many people are saying they’re NOT classified.” — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 16, 2022

Joyce Vance tweeted:

Judge Cannon appoints a special master & refuses to lift the injunction prohibiting DOJ from using classified documents to further the criminal investigation, also impeding intelligence community review of the damage Trump has done. Next, 11th Circuit for appeal. Terrible ruling. pic.twitter.com/F8l5jYdgjq — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 15, 2022

The consensus is strong among legal experts that Judge Cannon’s ruling was terrible or worse. The ruling should be overturned on appeal, but it is going to the 11th Circuit where the majority of judges are Trump appointees.

As the nation has witnessed for years, many Trump-appointed judges have no trouble ruling against the former president, so it may not matter that he appointed them, but what Judge Cannon has done is author one of the worst rulings in recent American judicial history.