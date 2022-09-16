trump shadow Legal experts expressed their contempt and disgust as they called Judge Cannon's ruling for Trump terrible.
Legal Experts Explode Over Judge Cannon’s Terrible Ruling For Trump

Legal experts expressed their contempt and disgust as they called Judge Cannon's ruling for Trump terrible.

Conway said, “This ruling is absolutely a disgrace. And I don’t think it’s going to take very much to overturn it. Bill Barr told The New York Times that the original motion by Trump’s lawyers was a crock of sh*t, a crock of sh*t. This opinion is worse than that.”

Barbara McQuade pointed out that Cannon rejected the idea that documents labeled classified are actually classified,  “Instead, she completely rejected that argument. And even said something that I found really disturbing, which was, the mere fact that these documents have classified markings does not mean they are classified. She also rejected an un-refuted affidavit that was submitted to the FBI’s director of counterintelligence. There is no contrary evidence to suggest that what he is saying is false when he says that the criminal investigation is inextricably intertwined with the national security assessment.”

The consensus is strong among legal experts that Judge Cannon’s ruling was terrible or worse. The ruling should be overturned on appeal, but it is going to the 11th Circuit where the majority of judges are Trump appointees.

As the nation has witnessed for years, many Trump-appointed judges have no trouble ruling against the former president, so it may not matter that he appointed them, but what Judge Cannon has done is author one of the worst rulings in recent American judicial history.