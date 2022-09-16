Trump And At Least 1 Of His Kids Set To Be Sued For Fraud

Facebook

NY Attorney General Letitia James has rejected Trump’s settlement offer and the stage is now set for the former president and at least one of his kids to be sued for fraud.

Via: The New York Times:

The New York attorney general’s office has rebuffed an offer from Donald J. Trump’s lawyers to settle a contentious civil investigation into the former president and his family real estate business, setting the stage for a lawsuit that would accuse Mr. Trump of fraud, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

The attorney general, Letitia James, is also considering suing at least one of Mr. Trump’s adult children, the people said. Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. have all been senior executives at Mr. Trump’s company, the Trump Organization.

Eric Trump was the figurehead at the top of the Trump Organization while Trump was in office, and he has drawn intense scrutiny from the New York AG’s office, so if a Trump kid is going to be sued for fraud, he is the most likely suspect.

The potential fraud case differs from the tax crimes charges that the Trump Organization faces in Manhattan. AG James has been investigating the Trump Organization for lying on loan applications about the value of assets, and documents reveal that the acts of fraud go back years.

No one will go to prison for a civil lawsuit, but as James’s action against the NRA demonstrates, the lawsuit can be a crippling blow to the target. If Trump loses, his business could face severe financial penalties and be banned from operating in New York state.

Trump’s decades of potentially criminal activity have caught up to him, and he is starting to face the reality that justice is coming for him at the local, federal, and state levels.