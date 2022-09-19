As Trump Steals Secrets, Marjorie Taylor Greene File Biden Articles Of Impeachment

Facebook

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is calling for Biden to be impeached for selling oil while ignoring Trump’s theft of classified documents.

Video of Greene:

No President should be selling the American people’s oil to our enemies. Joe Biden is creating a national security crisis and a national energy emergency. He must be impeached.#ImpeachBiden pic.twitter.com/yDwO1yZlXu — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 19, 2022

Greene said:

I just introduced articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden. Joe Biden is selling our strategic petroleum reserves. He is draining our reserves and selling our oil, America’s oil to foreign countries and China is our top buyer. China is our enemy. They are not our friend, and they are buying our oil. The strategic petroleum reserve is our emergency supply for if something goes wrong in this country. It’s now down to 434 million barrels of oil. That is nearly half of what it was when President Trump left office. This is an outrage. This is completely wrong and no President Of The United States should be doing this to the American people.”

Greene claimed that Biden was going to create a national crisis and gave the number of her articles of impeachment.

The United States government does not own any oil refineries, so how is President Biden supposed to get the oil refined from the reserve? Just a reminder, the United States government doesn’t own the oil in the ground in the country. The oil belongs to the oil companies that extract it.

The way to lower the price of gasoline in theory was to increase global supply by releasing oil from the reserve into the market. There is nothing impeachable about this policy. One can agree or disagree, but what Biden did is not an impeachable offense.

Donald Trump stole classified documents and kept them in his desk at his private club, but Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to impeach Joe Biden for taking action to lower the price of gas.

Stunts such as this one are exactly why the midterm election has slipped away from the Republican Party.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is attempting to impeach Joe Biden for trying to lower the price at the pump.