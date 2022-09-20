John Fetterman Draws Massive Crowd Of 500 In County Trump Won With 68%

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Donald Trump won Indiana County, PA with 68% of the vote in 2020, but Senate candidate John Fetterman drew 500 people for a rally on Tuesday.

The crowd at Indiana University of Pennsylvania to see Fetterman:

Fetterman takes the stage to over 500 people in ruby red Indiana County. Trump won this county with over 68% of the vote. We are competing everywhere this November. pic.twitter.com/KOi4SDicvK — Joe Calvello (@the_vello) September 20, 2022

More pics of Fetterman:

Indiana County does have some wiggle room in its voting numbers. Trump may have gotten 68% of the vote but in the 2018 Senate election, Sen. Bob Casey got 43% of the vote. In the same election, Gov. Tom Wolf (D) also got 43% of the vote.

John Fetterman won’t win Indiana County, but it is possible that he could do what Wolf and Casey did in Indiana and break 40% of the vote. If Fetterman does break 40% in Indiana County, it will likely mean that Dr. Oz got blown out in the election.

Fetterman is doing exactly what Joe Biden did to win Pennsylvania in 2020. The Lt. Governor is energizing Democrats in deep-red areas of the state to prevent Oz from running up the score. A Democrat that holds down the Republican margins in areas like Indiana County stands a good chance of carrying the state.

John Fetterman is up the polls, but he continues to travel throughout the state to get every single vote possible into his column by election day.

It is a smart strategy that energizes votes in red areas that often feel forgotten and results in statewide victory.