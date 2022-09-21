Trump’s PAC Is Paying Melania Trump’s Fashion Designer Even While Under Investigation For Fraud

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The DOJ is investigating Trump’s Save America PAC for fraud, but that hasn’t stopped them from using donor funds to pay for Melania Trump’s fashion designer.

Here is the item in the recent disclosure report from Issac Stanley-Becker of The Washington Post:

Trump's PAC, which raises money by promising donors they're defending the former president's legacy, is still paying Melania Trump's fashion designer, most recently $18,000 last month for "strategy consulting" pic.twitter.com/DxaS5CcbDV — Isaac Stanley-Becker (@isaacstanbecker) September 21, 2022

Trump is spending little money supporting candidates or fighting “election fraud.” which was the stated purpose of the super PAC. Donald Trump isn’t a candidate for anything. His wife is not a candidate or a public figure. Melania Trump isn’t making official or public appearances. She doesn’t turn up at Trump’s rallies and speak. There is no justifiable legal reason for Trump to be paying for her clothes.

The DOJ is investigating Trump and his super PAC for fraud because of this sort of spending. The super PAC was started based on a lie. It continues to raise absurd sums of money based on the continuation of the lie.

According to Open Secrets, the Save America PAC has raised over $103 million from 2021-2022. Of that amount, $455,000 has been given to Republican candidates, and $35 million has been spent apparently by the Trumps.

There is no noticeable spending on “election integrity.”

Even a federal fraud investigation can’t stop the steal of donor money.