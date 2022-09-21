NY AG Letitia James Turns Evidence Of Trump Bank Fraud Over To The IRS And Federal Prosecutors

Facebook

New York Attorney General Letitia James has found evidence of federal crimes such as bank fraud and turned the evidence over to the IRS and federal prosecutors.

Video of James:

James said at a press conference:

His contact resulted in a violation of executive law section 6312 which gives the attorney general broad special powers to go after persistent and repeated fraud and illegality. It is part of demonstrating illegality under that section of law 6312 we showed they violated several date criminal laws including falsifying business records. Issuing false financial statements. Insurance fraud. Engaging in a conspiracy to commit each of these state law violations.

We believe the conduct alleged in this violates federal criminal law including issuing false statements to financial institutions and bank fraud. We are referring those criminal violations that we have uncovered to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the Internal Revenue Service.

The state of New York is seeking to ban Trump and his adult kids from serving on any board in New York, a fine of $250 million, and a ban on the adult Trumps doing business in the state for five years.

Those are just the civil penalties that would be devastating to the Trump family and their business.

Attorney General James demonstrated at the press conference how Donald Trump intentionally inflated his assets to get loans from banks and how he deflated the value of those assets to avoid taxes.

The Trump family has been running a real estate fraud scheme, and now they have been caught.

The criminal charges that so many Americans have wanted them to face are closer to becoming a reality. Besides the current DOJ investigations, Trump and his kids will be facing an SDNY investigation in New York and an IRS investigation.

The house of cards is collapsing, as a return to the White House looks to be the only way that Trump might save himself.