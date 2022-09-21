Trump’s Hell Day Worsens As DOJ Wins Classified Docs Appeal

Facebook

Trump started the day getting sued by the state of New York for fraud and, by the evening, had lost to the DOJ in appeals court in the case of the classified document.

The Washington Post reported:

“For our part, we cannot discern why [Trump] would have an individual interest in or need for any of the one-hundred documents with classification markings,” the court wrote, noting that the stay it issued is temporary and should not be considered a final decision on the merits of the case.

The lower court “abused its discretion in exercising jurisdiction … as it concerns the classified documents,” the panel wrote in a 29-page opinion. Two judges on the panel were appointed by Trump; the third was appointed by President Barack Obama.

The lower court would be Judge Aileen Cannon, who Trump appointed, and handpicked to hear his case.

Trump could request an appeal in front of the full 11th Circuit, but since two of the Trump-appointed judges have already ruled against him, he is certain to lose.

Donald Trump could try to get the case before the Supreme Court, but as socially conservative as this court has proven to be, they are also strict on executive power, so Trump’s claims that he declassified the documents aren’t or has executive privilege isn’t likely to fly there either.

September 21, 2022 is the worst legal day for any ex-president in US history. Donald Trump and his family are facing potential financial ruin as they have been accused of a fraud scheme for over a decade. Trump’s business could be shut down in New York, and he could be facing the inability to borrow money, a permanent ban, and a $250 million penalty.

By the evening, Trump found out that two judges that he nominated gave the DOJ the green light to move forward with an investigation into his mishandling of classified information.

Things are bad for Trump and only getting worse with each passing day.