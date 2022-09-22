Special Master Demands Proof From Trump That The FBI Planted Evidence

Facebook

The special master that Trump wanted is now demanding proof that the FBI planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago.

NBC News reported:

In a filing Thursday, Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie of New York, the court-appointed special master, ordered the government to turn over copies of all non-classified items seized in the case to Trump’s lawyers by Monday.

He then ordered Trump’s team to submit a “declaration or affidavit” of any items in the inventory that were removed from Mar-a-Lago that the “Plaintiff asserts were not seized from the Premises,” meaning items that were put there by someone else.

It is growing increasingly obvious that Trump and his lawyers made a big mistake when they requested the special master and listed Judge Dearie as one of their options.

Dearie isn’t taking any of Trump’s nonsense. He already shot down the idea that the documents were magically declassified by Trump with no paper trail to confirm any declassifications.

Trump has already lost in the 11th Circuit on trying to keep the DOJ from using classified documents in their criminal investigation, so Dearie can only continue to be a negative for the former president’s defense.

Donald Trump thought he was buying time with the special master. Instead, he might be inching closer to being charged.