Trump Claims The FBI Raided His House Because They Were Looking For Hillary Clinton’s Emails

Donald Trump claimed that the FBI searched his house because they thought Hillary Clinton’s emails were there.

Video:

In this single clip Trump tells Hannity about his process of telekinetic declassification (not a thing) then speculates the FBI might’ve been looking for Hillary’s emails in Mar-a-Lago (he didn’t really seem to be joking). Wild stuff. pic.twitter.com/ehX8QqTnmB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2022

Trump said, “There’s also a lot of speculation because of the severity of the FBI coming and raiding Mar-a-Lago. Were they looking for the Hillary Clinton emails that were deleted, but they are around somewhere…They may have thought they were in there.”

According to Donald Trump, the FBI searched his home because they thought he had Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Hillary Clinton isn’t under criminal investigation, so the FBI would have no reason to look for her emails.

Trump has been running the same playbook for the past seven years. He only has one or two moves. Discrediting the Justice Department has failed, so he has moved on to trying to blame Hillary Clinton for his removal of classified documents that found their way to his private residence.

In the same interview, Trump claimed that he could declassify documents by thinking about them.

The Republican Party is set to hand its presidential nomination to this shell of a functional human being in less than two years.