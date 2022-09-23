Mitch McConnell Is Encouraging Senate Republicans To Support Bill Blocking Trump 2024 Coup

Facebook

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell may get rid of Trump once and for all, as he is encouraging his caucus to make a deal on reforming the Electoral Count Act.

According to Politico:

McConnell has encouraged his members to seek a deal with Democrats and is himself leaning toward backing the effort, according to senators in both parties.

…

Senators involved in pushing changes to the electoral certification process say McConnell’s kept his distance while advocating to keep the bill as narrow as possible. But he’s also had a senior aide provide analysis to the group and connected them with at least one constitutional scholar to help them draft the bill, according to Maine Sen. Susan Collins, its lead Republican sponsor.

In other words, McConnell doesn’t want this bill to become an issue that could hurt GOP Senate candidates in less than two months, but he is doing enough to signal that he supports slamming the door on another potential Trump coup in 2024.

Donald Trump’s decision to feud endlessly with the Senate Minority Leader is going to come back to haunt him. McConnell and Trump loathe each other, and the senator from Kentucky has made it clear that he wants Trump out of the party.

The Senate bill will differ from the House’s proposed legislation, but substantively they should be in agreement on the main point of cutting off the avenues that Trump used to steal the 2020 election.

In the House, Kevin McCarthy has gone complete MAGA against the legislation, but in the Senate, Mitch McConnell sees his chance to possibly cut off Trump from getting back to the White House.