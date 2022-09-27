1/6 Committee Postpones Wednesday Hearing Due To Hurricane Ian

Facebook

The 1/6 Committee has announced that they will be postponing Wednesday’s scheduled hearing due to Hurricane Ian.

The Committee tweeted:

In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings. We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path. The Select Committee will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings. https://t.co/DgNchy845D — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) September 27, 2022

With lives at stake and parts of Florida expected to get two feet of rain or more, rescheduling the hearing is both the respectful and responsible thing to do.

From a media coverage point of view, the national news coverage is going to be geared toward Hurricane Ian. Any message coming from the hearing or new information would have been lost in the shuffle of the hurricane coverage.

It is best for the Committee to hold its final investigative hearing when people will be paying attention.

The hearing will probably be rescheduled for next week.

All eyes are on Florida right now as the state is about to get hit by a devastating storm. President Biden and the federal government are ready to respond and assist.

The Committee is doing the right thing by postponing the hearing.