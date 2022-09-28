Trump Says Dr. Oz Will Help In 2024 Coup If Elected

Facebook

Trump said that Dr. Oz had to win the Senate race in Pennsylvania to help him overturn the 2024 election.

According to a Washington Post story on Maggie Haberman’s new book:

Throughout the book, Trump is portrayed as transactional and narcissistic — at times charming, at other times cruel — but always attuned to his own political fortunes, no matter the issue. During his meeting in the Oval Office with Barack Obama in 2016, he eschewed policy and asked Obama how he kept his approval ratings high, according to the book. He told advisers that he needs people such as Pennsylvania Senate nominee Mehmet Oz (R) in office in case the election is challenged in 2024 or they try to impeach him again.

The Fetterman Campaign Demands Answers From Oz

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, the Fetterman campaign responded to the Washington Post article:

What promises did Dr. Oz make to Trump in exchange for his endorsement?

In the primary after Oz met with Trump, he said that we ‘we cannot move on from 2020’ – is this what Oz was talking about?

If elected, will Dr. Oz promise to respect the will of the voters and vote to certify the results of the 2024 election, not challenge the results on behalf of Donald Trump?

Trump Wants Oz In The Senate To Undermine The 2024 Election

Trump’s slate of Senate candidates was chosen with 2024 in mind. Donald Trump wants candidates who will work to overturn the 2024 election if he loses again to President Biden.

Donald Trump has no interest in competency or whether his endorsed candidates are fit to govern. Trump wants JD Vance, Herschel Walker, and Mehmet Oz to win election to the United States Senate so that they can do his bidding in 2024 and beyond.

Trump is using 2022 to rig 2024, and candidates like Oz owe the people of Pennsylvania an immediate explanation.