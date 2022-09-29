Jim Jordan Accidentally Exposes GOP Law And Order Hypocrites On House Floor

Facebook

Republicans claim to be a law and order party, but Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) demanded that House Republicans vote against DOJ funding.

Video of Jordan:

Why would anyone support a bill that gives $140 MILLION to the same Department of Justice that raided President Trump's home? pic.twitter.com/BaRdy2Feir — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 29, 2022

Jordan said, “This bill would give $140 million to the DOJ so that they can continue to do what they are already doing, work with big tech to censor certain information from getting to we the people. Why do I say that? Because we know it happened…Now, we’re going to give that agency a 140 million more dollars to go collude with big tech to keep we the people from getting valuable information before the most important election that we have. The election of the Commander in Chief of our country.”

The official House Republican Judiciary Committee account wrote above Jordan’s video asking why Republicans would give $140 million to the agency that “raided” Trump.

The answer to that question is that the FBI’s job is to investigate crimes and catch criminals, and Donald Trump illegally mishandled government documents.

Jordan accidentally exposed the hypocrisy of a political party that claims to be all about law and order while attempting to take funding away from federal law enforcement.

Republicans are hypocrites and Jordan’s attempted back door defense of Trump through an attack on the FBI showcases the complete lawlessness that the Republican Party has descended into under the leadership of Donald Trump.