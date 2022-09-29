Michigan Election Worker Arrested for Two Felonies

Facebook

From Reuters, it is impossible to discern the election worker’s reason or political ideology, though he must strongly favor one side over the other, or there would be no real motivation to do what he did:

An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said on Wednesday.

At the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was seen inserting a USB drive into the computer used to administer the election at a precinct in Gaines Township in Kent County, according to a statement by county clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

Chris Becker, the county’s prosecuting attorney, said he had charged the election worker, James Donald Holkeboer, with falsifying election records and using a computer to commit a crime. If convicted, he could face up to nine years in prison.

The County election supervisor made clear her feelings on the matter:

My statement regarding illegal election activity in August Primary Election. "Let me be very clear: voter fraud & illegal election activity in Kent County will not be tolerated…we will take aggressive action to protect our elections and hold those responsible accountable." pic.twitter.com/jGAuILz2tE — Lisa Posthumus Lyons, Kent County Clerk/Register (@KentCountyClerk) September 28, 2022

There is a strong suspicion, or at least a strong inclination to leap to the belief that this had to be a MAGA man doing the same work we’ve heard was done in Arizona. But one should resist placing too much trust in such suspicions. Elections have become such a battlefield that it could be anyone supporting anyone justifying it as “fighting back” against the other side.

The investigation will likely “out” the man’s previous political history. At that point, we can assess what it all means. For now, the fact that the man was easily caught should bolster our faith that the real workers still believe in free and fair elections.

