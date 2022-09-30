Democrats Keep America Humming As Biden Signs Bill To Keep Government Open Through Mid-December

Facebook

After the House passed a government funding continuing resolution earlier on Friday, President Biden signed the bill into law.

According to a statement from the White House as provided to PoliticusUSA:

H.R. 6833, the “Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023,” which provides fiscal year 2023 appropriations to Federal agencies through December 16, 2022, for continuing projects and activities of the Federal Government and includes supplemental appropriations to respond to the situation in Ukraine;



Thank you to Senators Schumer, McConnell, Leahy, and Shelby, Speaker Pelosi and Representative DeLauro, and many others for their leadership.

If Republicans win back control of any part of Congress, the country will probably be thrust back into the days of GOP-created government shutdown drama, but the American people need to take a moment and enjoy the peaceful silence of a drama-free government that keeps humming along quietly in the background as citizens go about their daily lives.

There are no worries about whether or not members of the military will be paid or Social Security checks will arrive on time. If there is a problem and a government agency needs to be spoken to, someone will be on the other end of the line when you call.

One of the lessons from the failed Trump presidency is that competence matters.

Voters are motivated by issues like the economy and choice in the 2022 midterm, but competence is also on the ballot and should not be overlooked as votes are cast.